MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old Minneapolis man faces serious charges in connection to a string of garage thefts in Robbinsdale.
Isaiah Juaquin Washington faces one felony count of a convict in possession of a firearm and another felony count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in connection to the Jan. 14 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Robbinsdale officers were dispatched just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 14 to investigate a string of garage break-ins.
“They found a vehicle that looked suspicious to them. At that point is when they saw the individual exit out of a garage that had an open door,” Officer Casey Landherr said in a previous WCCO-TV report.
Washington was able to flee officers in the stolen car. He went down the alley near 40th Avenue and Orchard Street where he crashed into a utility pole. He fled again, but was eventually arrested inside a detached residential garage.
Related: ‘They Had A Standoff For Over An Hour’: Robbinsdale Police Capture Rampant Garage Thief
All the stolen property was packed into the Washington’s car, the complaint said.
A full accounting of the items recovered as well as the number of garages burglarized is ongoing.
Washington is in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison on the convict in possession of a firearm charge, and up to 3 years for the fleeing a police officer charge.
You must log in to post a comment.