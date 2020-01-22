Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials says the man whose body was found Monday in a north Minneapolis alley died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Minneapolis police are investigating the killing. Anyone with information on Ingram’s death is asked to call 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 40-year-old Lemandre Ingram, of Minneapolis, died Monday morning in the alley behind 3500 block of 4th Street North. His manner of death was listed as a homicide.
