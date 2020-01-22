MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say travel is not advised Wednesday morning along Interstate 90 in south-central Minnesota as a system of mixed precipitation has left roads in the area glazed with ice.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that drivers are urged to avoid driving on I-90 between Albert Lea and Jackson. Additionally, several schools in southern Minnesota have delayed Wednesday classes.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of south-central and southeastern Minnesota, as a system of snow and freezing rain is expected to move across the region, in a line from Albert Lea and into western Wisconsin.
Forecasters say that the mixed precipitation is expected to change to mostly snow later Wednesday morning. Accumulations between 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected across the advisory area.
Snow is also expected Wednesday across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro and as far north as Brainerd. However, communities outside of south-central and southeastern Minnesota aren’t expected to get more than a dusting.
Looking ahead, there’ll be a chance for snow and mixed precipitation through Friday as a pattern of mild weather settles over the Upper Midwest.
