MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and a Democratic presidential hopeful, is slated to make his second stop in Minnesota this week. This time, he’s headed to the Twin Cities.
According to his campaign, the 77-year-old will be in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday for two afternoon events.
The first will be at Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea in the North Loop, where Bloomberg is slated to meet with Kenya McKnight-Ahad, of the Black Women’s Wealth Alliance.
Next, Bloomberg will open his campaign’s Minneapolis office, located at 244 1st Avenue North. The office will be opened to the public at 5 p.m. and Bloomberg is scheduled to speak a half-hour later.
Earlier this month, Bloomberg visited a soybean farm near the Iowa border.
Bloomberg entered the 2020 presidential race late last year, joining an already crowded field of Democratic candidates. So far, the main pillar of his strategy has been buying ads in Super Tuesday states, such as Minnesota. According to reports, Bloomberg has spent more than $200 million on ads in just eight weeks.
In an average of national polls, Bloomberg is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.
You must log in to post a comment.