MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A shelter that put a roof over the heads of fire victims closed Wednesday night in downtown Minneapolis.
Flames tore through the Francis Drake Hotel in downtown Minneapolis on Christmas Day. The fire left about 250 victims homeless.
The Red Cross set up a shelter at the First Covenant Church. Four weeks later, residents are moving on to more permanent housing.
The Red Cross will keep helping families with their needs. That includes an opportunity to get items donated by the community later this week.
