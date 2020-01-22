Title: Sports Reporter/MMJ
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- The Sports Reporter/MMJ is responsible for enterprising smart, engaging reports about Minnesota’s powerhouse sports market for WCCO, WCCO.com and CBSN Minnesota.
- Must be able to shoot, write and edit daily stories on deadline.
- Generate, pitch and deliver stories that appeal to the light-hearted fan and die-hard sports enthusiast alike.
- Must exude passion for what we do and perform high-energy and dynamic live shots.
- Write and produce sportscasts and fill-in as sports anchor, when needed.
- Responsible for keeping up-to-date on current, local events and news across our area and the country. This is especially important because this reporter may also be tapped to cover news stories on occasion.
- Must be able to interact with people on social media.
- Perform special projects and other duties as assigned.
- Must communicate and collaborate effectively with the sports team as well as news managers and other news and digital colleagues, promotions, production and engineering.
- Ensure all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
- Participate in community events and station activities because WCCO cares about being an active neighbor.
- Other duties as assigned by News Director.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must understand the Minnesota sports scene and generate contacts to enterprise stories that give WCCO viewers an edge.
- Must be a strong emotional storyteller with superior on-air presence.
- Must have strong videographer and editing experience.
- Must prioritize teamwork and communication.
- Must be flexible to working in a 24/7 environment and unpredictable sports seasons and playoffs.
- Must have a valid driver’s license.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- College degree; Journalism/Communications preferred.
- Three years of sports or news reporting in broadcast television.
- Robust Rolodex of contacts in Minnesota Sports.
