MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash in St. Cloud early Thursday morning that involved five vehicles, including three semis.
The roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
All vehicles were heading westbound on I-94 at about 3 a.m. when a semi-truck attempted to exit the interstate, jack-knifed, and crossed all westbound lanes.
Another semi-truck in the right lane swerved left to miss the first semi, but the two trucks collided with each other.
Then a third semi-truck in the left lane rear-ended the second semi-truck, jack knifed, and went into the ditch on the right side of the road.
This caused the second semi-truck to spin out into the median. A fourth car in the road swerved, but it went into the median too, and collided with the second semi-truck.
A fifth car swerved to miss the fourth car, and it hit the third semi-truck that was now sticking out in the right lane.
You must log in to post a comment.