MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Overnight snow and freezing rain, combined with temperatures hovering near freezing, made Twin Cities roads slick early Thursday morning, resulting in a number of crashes.
One significant crash happened in the northeast metro, on the westbound Interstate 694 at the Interstate 35E interchange. A number of vehicles, including a semi, were involved in the incident.
The interchange is closed, and traffic is being rerouted to southbound Interstate 35E. MnDOT officials say crews are working to clear the scene, although it could be closed for the entire morning rush.
694-WB at 35E interchange is shutdown due to a multi vehicle crash. Traffic is being rerouted to 35E-SB in Little Canada. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/lFzrA32GJW
— Ali Lucia (@Ali_Lucia) January 23, 2020
Another crash happened in the southeast metro on westbound Interstate 494, near the intersection at Hardman Avenue. The crash involved two jack-knifed semis. Traffic was down to one lane.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the overnight precipitation brought freezing drizzle to parts of the Twin Cities. Motorists are urged to drive slow on the way into work.
