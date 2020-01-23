MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some of the top gamers in the world are in the Twin Cities this weekend to find out who’s best in the league.
They will compete in the first-ever Call of Duty League Tournament at The Armory in Minneapolis.
The Minnesota Rokkr team trains daily in Eagan. Other teams come from Florida, New York, London, and even Paris.
The competitors say this weekend’s tournament is just like any other pro sport — just on a screen.
“You’re watching these people who are the best 1% of the 1%, right? They’re the best at what they do, they’re competing at the highest level, so you’re gonna see that,” said Minnesota Røkkr Content Director Ashley Glassel, aka “MiDNiTE.” “You’re gonna see competition and everyone knows COD. It’s practically the best-selling game every single year.”
The tournament runs Friday through Sunday. There will be matches, live music and an old-school game arcade. Find more information here.
You must log in to post a comment.