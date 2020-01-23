Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Thursday night in St. Paul.
Police say it happened at about 7:45 p.m. on the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue, just west of Como Avenue.
The victim drove himself a couple blocks southeast to a gas station off of Rice Street and West Pennsylvania Avenue, where officers soon found him.
St. Paul Fire Department medics brought him to Regions Hospital. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.
Police are investigating, and say no one is in custody as of late Thursday night.
