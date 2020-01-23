Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild team is honoring the life and memory of a young hockey player who died in northern Minnesota.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the 9-year-old boy died Sunday during a farming operation in rural Boy River, Minnesota. Investigators say he got pinned under the arms of a skid steer loader.
The boy has since been identified as Marshall Bader. His family said Bader, a hockey player, was made for the ice.
His teammates and friends encouraged everyone to leave a hockey stick outside their front door and turn a light on in his memory.
The Minnesota Wild heard the call, and posted a #SticksOutForMarshall picture on Facebook, showing player hockey sticks outside a door of the team.
“Our thoughts are with the Bader family and the Grand Rapids community,” the team said.
