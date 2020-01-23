Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a crash involving a school bus occurred on the city’s northeast side Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:15 a.m. at a ramp on Interstate 35W in northeast Minneapolis. The crash involved a school bus and a passenger vehicle.
Police say one child inside the school bus hit their head on a window.
An ambulance responded and the victim was evaluated, but not taken to a hospital.
No additional details are available from the police at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.