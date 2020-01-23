MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 3.3% in December.
“Minnesota remains a national leader in labor force participation rates as more Minnesotans are stepping from the sidelines to employment, however we continue to experience a tight labor market and slowing job growth,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.
Four sectors that gained jobs in December were trade, transportation and utilities, leisure and hospitality, and government. Meanwhile education and health services, manufacturing, information, financial activities, construction, and mining and logging saw their industries lose jobs.
The Duluth-Superior area was the only metropolitan statistical area that lost jobs in December, with employment down by 504 jobs.
Meanwhile, Minneapolis-St. Paul gained 2,178 jobs in the same time period. St. Cloud rose by 755 jobs, Mankato by 587 jobs, and Rochester by 102 jobs.
As a whole, Minnesota’s labor force participation rate held at 70.3%. That is higher than the national rate, which sits at 63.2%.
