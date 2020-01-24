MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a home fire in Edina was likely started by spontaneous combustion.
According to the Edina Fire Department, firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home on the 5600 block of Wycliffe Road after a construction worker reported smoke in the residence.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a small working fire in a basement storage room and were able to quickly extinguish it. Officials say no one was injured.
The fire is suspected to have started from rags saturated with linseed oil that was left in a bag.
“Not only can rags with linseed oil spontaneously combust and start fires when exposed to oxygen, but so can other rags if they have the right mix of chemicals,” said Fire Inspector Brian Hanrahan. “Oily rags or rags used for staining, especially ones containing linseed oil, should be stored in a metal bucket with the lid on tight until the project is complete.”
Authorities say once the rag is finished being used it should be properly disposed of, not stored for another project.
To properly dispose of oil-soaked rags, the fire department recommends submerging the rag in water in a metal container. Containers can be taken to the South Hennepin Recycling and Problem Waste Drop-Off Center.
The Edina Fire Department was assisted by the Edina Police Department and Richfield Fire Department.
