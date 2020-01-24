MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Itasca County say two people – a father and daughter – are dead after a house explosion and fire Thursday.
According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call at around 7:29 a.m. reported a structure fire with a possible explosion occurring around the Turtle Lake area.
Deputies responded and located the fire at 52894 Turtle Lake View Path in Bigfork, Minnesota. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in fire with power lines down and debris spread over a large diameter around the property.
First responders could not get near the residence until Bigfork fire crews arrived and began fire suppression efforts.
The sheriff’s office learned a lone male occupant lived in the home and recently had a daughter who visited. Deputies located a male and female, who were both deceased.
The victims are identified as 92-year-old Roy Halverson of Big Fork, Minnesota and 62-year-old Christie Kurtz of Milaca, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office confirmed it is a father and daughter.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.
