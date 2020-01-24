Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a teenage girl who ran away from a juvenile facility six months ago has been found safe.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled Friday the missing person alert for 17-year-old Madison Hjermstad. No details were given as to where or precisely when she was found.
Police in Willmar had been looking for her since she ran away from a juvenile facility in July and did not contact her family, prompting concern for her welfare.
You must log in to post a comment.