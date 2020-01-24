



— Minnesota health officials detailed Friday how the state has been prepping for the 2019 novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, two samples in Minnesota have been sent in for testing.

It comes just as a second U.S. case has been confirmed in Chicago.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and key Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) leaders held a briefing late Friday morning discussing the virus and how the public health community would respond if a case were identified in Minnesota.

Malcolm said available information suggests a low immediate health risk for the general public, but any new infectious disease is considered a serious concern and health officials are taking precautions.

Finding cases quickly and responding to them effectively is key.

“That rapid response helps ensure that the ill person receives the care they need, and it lessens the chance of other people getting sick. Fortunately, Minnesota has a strong disease surveillance system in place that includes partnerships with hospital and clinic systems as well as local health departments,” the MDH said in a statement.

Related: More Information On Coronavirus From MDH

The MDH has asked state health care providers to alert them if a person with recent travels to Wuhan, China becomes sick with respiratory systems. After being reported, samples of the cases will be collected and submitted to the CDC for confirmatory testing, which can take several days.

After putting out an alert to providers, MDH identified two people who met that criteria and samples were sent to the CDC for testing. They don’t have the results yet, nor a timeline as to when the CDC will alert. The criteria includes flu-like symptoms and travel to Wuhan, China in the past 14 days.

Both people in Minnesota have been asked to stay isolated at home as a precaution, and people who have come in contact with them are being asked to limit their activities.

Nationally, the CDC has released results for 13 cases with only two coming back positive.

“If at any point the testing confirmed a case of novel coronavirus in a Minnesota resident, the available details and protective recommendations would be shared with both the affected parties and the public as quickly as possible,” the MDH said.

To protect yourself from the virus, the MDH suggests the same precautions recommended for avoiding colds and the flu: staying home when sick, covering your cough and practicing good hand washing.

Anyone who has recently traveled to China and is feeling sick should call their health care provider.

The U.S. confirmed a second case of the new coronavirus from China on Friday as authorities in China raced to lock down more cities in an extraordinary bid to halt the spread of the deadly disease. The new virus has left 26 people dead in China and sickened hundreds more.

The quarantine of entire cities in China is unprecedented and affects more than 30 million people.

