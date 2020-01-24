Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says there will be no charges filed in a deadly stabbing that occurred Thursday on a light rail in Bloomington.
Officials say an argument between two passengers ended after one of them pulled out a knife at about 1 a.m. on a northbound train that had just left Mall of America, heading to downtown Minneapolis.
The injured passenger, 45-year-old Anthony Demetrius Watson, was transported to Hennepin Health Care hospital, where he later died from his wounds. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office says Watson died from multiple sharp force injuries.
Police arrested a 67-year-old, who said he did it in self-defense. Prosecutors say they can’t prove that it wasn’t.
