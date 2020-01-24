



How I arrived to Northwoods: I came all the way from Laredo Texas to find a furever home. I am a sweet girl. I love walking- the snow is fun to play in but I get cold after a bit. I have lots of love to share and hope to find someone to give it to very soon.

Note about age: We think it is very likely that she is less than a year old. Possibly around 8-9 months is probably closer to her age. She still has a lot of puppy activity and behavior. Because her rabies certificate says 1 year, we are unable to change her age on her records. Once she is adopted, your veterinarian can give you a more specific age and change her age for records when she gets her rabies updated in a year.

Click here for more info from the Northwoods Humane Society.