MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Soundset, known as “the largest one-day hip-hop festival in the world”, will not return to Minnesota this year after a 12-year run.

On Friday, Rhymesayers Entertainment announced organizers will be assessing what Soundset will become in the new decade and will focus on the Rhymesayers 25th Anniversary that’ll take place later this year.

Last year, the event featured hip hop artists like Logic, Migos, Erykah Badu and many more at the Minnesota State Fair grounds.

Read Rhymesayers entire statement below: