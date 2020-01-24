



State Senator John Jasinski is calling on the Minnesota State High School League to “reverse course” in its decision to bar theWaseca high school hockey team from wearing jerseys honoring Officer Arik Matson.

Jasinski sent a letter to the league one Friday, calling on the Board of Directors to “do the right thing”:

Dear Executive Director Martens and Minnesota State High School League Staff,

Let me give you some friendly advice. Reverse course and allow the Waseca High School Boys Hockey team to use their jerseys made in honor of Officer Arik Matson. There is a time for following rules and guidelines, but this is a time for compassion.

This tragedy has brought our community together in the typical Minnesota way. A local business stepped up and donated these unique commemorative jerseys, and the student-athletes are proud to honor this local hero during their upcoming games.

The community needs this. The state is rallying behind them. Do the right thing and make an exception for this special circumstance.

Respectfully,

Senator John Jasinski

Senate District 24

Matson was shot earlier this month while responding to a call of a suspicious person in a neighborhood in Waseca.

The MSHSL and Waseca Public Schools provided WCCO-TV with the following statement:

The Minnesota State High School League and Waseca Public Schools deeply appreciate the involvement of the Waseca community, its boys and girls hockey programs and other athletic programs in honoring and supporting Officer Matson and the Waseca Police Department. The MSHSL and Waseca High School administration have been in communication this past week in identifying ways in which appropriate recognition can be demonstrated. This includes following the National Federation of State High School Association uniform rules and policies which limits the size of alterations to commemorate individuals or events within competition.

Waseca also appreciates the support and creativity of Gemini Athletic in supplying commemorative jerseys for this important endeavor. The MSHSL will continue to work with all member schools and support them in ways to honor and commemorate individuals in their communities.