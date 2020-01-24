Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the mood for spring? In the mood for baseball? Target Field is the place to be this weekend.
TwinsFest opens Friday at Target Field. There are tickets available for Friday, but Saturday appears to be sold-out.
All new this year is an interactive exhibit called BombaLand, which celebrates the Twins record 307 homeruns last year.
There’s an auction and plenty of autographs.
Seventy current and former Twins players will attend TwinsFest. They include Joe Mauer, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, and the newest Twin, Josh Donaldson.
Hours Friday are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.
