MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waseca police officer Arik Matson continues to recover after being shot in the head in the line of duty.
On Friday, we got an update from his pastor.
Pastor Kaleb Hurley visited Officer Matson and his family at the hospital earlier this week.
He said while they were praying, Matson tightened his grip on his hand and pulled him in. He also has been able to open his left eye and what seems to be making eye contact with people.
Even at times it seemed he has been able to smile.
Matson has a long road to recovery, but the little victories are keeping him moving forward.
