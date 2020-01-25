CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crane Lake, Local TV, Snowmobile Crash, St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was injured after two snowmobiles collided along a trail in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office reports that the crash happened on the Voyageur Snowmobile Trail about 13 miles north of Crane Lake.

A snowmobile being operated by Wayne Stremick and another being driven by Thomas Gleason collided near a curve in the trail.

Stremick was taken to the Cook Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Gleason was not injured.

Comments