MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Dodge County Sheriff is speaking critically of the decision by the Minnesota State High School League to bar Waseca high school hockey teams from wearing jerseys in support of Officer Arik Matson because of league rules.
Sheriff Scott Rose spoke out on the situation in a tweet Friday afternoon.
Really MSHSL? You couldn't make an exception for these great kids showing their respect and support for this local hero fighting to recover? What an incredibly sad message that sends to these kids, their community, and to our state. Unbelievable! https://t.co/Hi1NAzSSos
— Sheriff Scott Rose (@DCSOSheriff) January 25, 2020
Officer Matson was shot in the head earlier this month by a man who reportedly wanted to commit “suicide by cop,” according to court documents.
Matson has shown signs of improvement since, but a local pastor says there is still a long road ahead for his recovery.
The hockey teams made the special jerseys to wear in his honor, planning to eventually auction the gear off and donate the proceeds to Matson’s family.
The Minnesota State High School League has decided to not allow the teams to wear the uniforms in game, saying that the gear violates a league policy.
We have been notified by the MSHSL that these uniforms do not meet their policy for Special Recognitions, Commemorative or Memorial Patches. Waseca Boys/Girls will not be allowed to wear them for games. However we will continue to support Law Enforcement & Officer Matson.
— Waseca Boys Hockey (@Bluejaypuckboss) January 23, 2020
