MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Dodge County Sheriff is speaking critically of the decision by the Minnesota State High School League to bar Waseca high school hockey teams from wearing jerseys in support of Officer Arik Matson because of league rules.

Sheriff Scott Rose spoke out on the situation in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Officer Matson was shot in the head earlier this month by a man who reportedly wanted to commit “suicide by cop,” according to court documents.

Matson has shown signs of improvement since, but a local pastor says there is still a long road ahead for his recovery.

The hockey teams made the special jerseys to wear in his honor, planning to eventually auction the gear off and donate the proceeds to Matson’s family.

The Minnesota State High School League has decided to not allow the teams to wear the uniforms in game, saying that the gear violates a league policy.

 

