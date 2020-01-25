Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Rice Lake, Wisconsin on Friday afternoon.
The flames were coming from the attic of a building at 5054 Howard Gnesen Road. Authorities reported hearing a loud noise coming from the attic, along with smoke.
On scene a 35-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation, just past 6 p.m. There were no other injuries reported.
The Rice Lake, Lakewood, Fredenberg and Canosia fire departments participated in the effort to put out the fire. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is still unknown.
