MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — January 2019 and January 2020 could not be ending differently.
This week is the one year anniversary of the 2019 Polar Vortex. But this year it’s a totally different story.
“It’s the difference from staying in a fridge and a deep freezer. You can be out here in just a light jacket decently dressed and you are comfortable. Instead of being bundled up and only spending ten minutes. You can spend all the time you want walking around, visiting with people,” Joe Vogel, the 2009 Vulcanus Rex said.
Skaters over at Lake Nokomis vividly remember last year’s weather too.
The commissioner of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships said he vividly remembers the weather last year.
“I think players were a little bit excited to get dressed for 25 degrees unlike -25 like they had last year, ultimately they are smiling and having a good time either way,” Jim Dahline said.
