MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was shot in the leg, suffering a non-life threatening injury on Saturday morning. Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.
According to law enforcement, a verbal altercation escalated into a shooting in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue North around 1:45 a.m.
Police officers were in the area at the time and heard the sound of gunfire. They quickly located the victim, who was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.
An investigation into the shooting continues.
