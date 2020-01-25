



St. Paul police have a 18-year-old suspect in custody on suspicion of murder in the the shooting death of 42-year-old Larnell Brown on Tuesday.

The arrest was made by the Minnesota State Patrol during a traffic stop in Red Wing.

“This arrest is the culmination of a lot of long hours, intense focus and collaboration among our investigators, patrol officers and law enforcement partners. It should send a strong message to anyone who has or is thinking about pulling a trigger in Saint Paul,” police announced.

The killing marked the third homicide of 2020. It happened near the METRO Green line train.

Police officers arrived on scene to find a man lying in the middle of the road on Arundel Street around 4 p.m. He later died at Regions Hospital.

After the shooting, law enforcement shut down city blocks in the area for hours and interviewed several witnesses.

“If you do it, we will work tirelessly to find you and hold you accountable for your actions,” Police Chief Todd Axtell said on Twitter, following the department’s arrest. “It’s what we do—for the victims, their loved ones and everyone else who is fed up with the violence our city has been experiencing.”

WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.