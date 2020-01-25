MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing Notre Dame student from Blaine ended tragically on Friday.

St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J. McGahn confirmed that the body of Annrose Jerry, 21, was found in St. Mary’s Lake at the University of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame mourns the passing of Annrose Jerry https://t.co/i2Ox1kL6hb pic.twitter.com/cwybaqSHtq — Notre Dame News (@nd_news) January 24, 2020

Jerry had been missing since Tuesday, Jan 21. According to the coroner’s office, the body didn’t show any signs of external trauma.

Before the discovery of her body, a “silver alert” had been issued in the state of Indiana. The state website said that Jerry was believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, has since offered his condolences and prayers to Jerry’s family, in a statement on Friday.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” Jenkins said. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

Jerry was a science-business major in her senior year at the university, according to multiple reports.

Congratulations to Annrose Jerry, who was named a National Merit Scholarship finalist! https://t.co/1oHBbDTz9Y pic.twitter.com/mYuOPZY5sy — Blaine High School (@BlaineHS) April 4, 2016

Notre Dame’s website says that a Mass in memory of Jerry will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

An autopsy has been scheduled as the investigation into her death continues.