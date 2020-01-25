MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hockey players continue to show their support for a wounded Minnesota police officer.
Officer Arik Matson was shot in the head during a call in Waseca. He’s recovering in the hospital.
On Saturday night, the Waseca boys’ hockey team wore customized jerseys that include Matson’s name during their warmup in Albert Lea.
Because of league rules, the team cannot wear the jerseys during the game. Despite that, parents say they’re happy with how the jerseys have been received.
“This is a great fundraiser. It’s a great way to honor those people who serve in our communities and help protect us. What a great honor,” hockey parent Michele Priebe said. “And it’s just amazing how our community has come together to support our local law enforcement and we’re just thrilled with all the attention this has gotten, for our team and for our community.”
The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Matson’s family. The specifics have not been released.
You must log in to post a comment.