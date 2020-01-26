Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized Sunday after being shot in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Robert and Cesar Chavez streets, in the city’s West Side neighborhood.
Officers found a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in her abdomen. Emergency crews brought her to Regions Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
The shooting is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.