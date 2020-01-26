Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Freezing drizzle Sunday night in western Minnesota could leave roads in western Minnesota glazed with ice.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for west-central and southwestern Minnesota.
Forecasters say a light glaze of ice could develop on roads and remain into the early hours of the Monday morning commute.
Drivers are urged to use caution and drive slowly. Power outages are also possible as ice could down tree branches.
