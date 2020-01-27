



St. Paul police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for two separate shootings over the weekend.

On Friday night, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the head. On Sunday afternoon, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the stomach.

Both remain hospitalized.

While police investigate, a group of people committed to a better life for young people are hoping the city’s new Truce Center will lead to less violence.

Step Inside The Truce Center

From the moment you walk into the Truce Center, the lesson about self begins. Relics from the African continent fill the space, which serves as both a conflict resolution center and African-American museum.

Founder Miki Lewis-Frost wants young people to embrace their heritage in hopes it leaves no room for negativity.

A stroll through the center is like a history lesson – from Reconstruction to Jim Crow, the pictures are part of the lesson.

“We needed to have a place where we can say, ‘Let’s try and figure this thing out, let’s try to work together, let’s try and mediate these differences that people are having with each other,'” Lewis-Frost said.

He is working with volunteers from the community who teach conflict resolutions skills as well as help resolve “street beefs” that can sometimes lead to deadly confrontations.

“We know with our community what’s going on and how we are diffusing a lot of the tension that is going on here,” Lewis-Frost said.

There is also classrooom time, where young people can learn how to follow a different path.

“We have classes that teach you the steps…needed to get your business, we have my history classes that teaches us about the history,” Lewis-Frost said.

This center’s purpose is to help people reflect on what they’re thinking and doing. There’s even a reflection room to help facilitate that. Photos of lives will soon cover its walls.

“That wall also says another day, another chance,” Lewis-Frost said. “When you look up on that wall, we hope that it will inspire you to understand how valuable another, day another chance is.”

The Truce Center is at the intersection of Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway.

It’s open every day but Sunday, and they’re always looking for volunteers to help young people stay away from violence.

