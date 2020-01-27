Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, Holocaust survivors are urging the world to “never forget.”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, Holocaust survivors are urging the world to “never forget.”
Eva Moreimi moved to the Midwest after her parents survived the Holocaust. Her mother was a prisoner at the Nazi camp.
Moreimi spoke about her new book, “Hidden Recipes,” Monday night at Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park. In the book, she shares her mother’s story of survival, and unique form of resistance.
“They were so hungry, and they always huddled together and shared recipes,” Moreimi said. “[My mother] pilfered this stack of paper from the wastebasket … On the other side was blank, and that is where she wrote the recipes.”
The Holocaust Memorial Museum estimates there are 400,000 Jews who fled or survived the Nazis.
READ MORE: Anne Frank’s Stepsister Shares Holocaust Survival Story
You must log in to post a comment.