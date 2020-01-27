MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A week after early voting began in Minnesota, Hennepin County has issued 10,800 absentee ballots. The county also received and accepted 2,100 ballots.
Hennepin County as a whole has more than 774,300 pre-registered voters for the Minnesota presidential nomination primary.
Minnesota began early voting on Jan. 17, the first state in the country to do so. Some voters even camped outside the night before, in hopes of being the first in the nation to cast their vote.
In one week, residents in Iowa will cast their ballots in the Iowa Caucus. In the most recent poll, Senator Bernie Sanders has taken the lead in Iowa with 30% support. For the first time since entering the race, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is ranked in the top three with 13%.
The deadline to pre-register to vote in Minnesota is Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. Voters also have the option to register at their polling place on Election Day, March 3.
The deadline to pre-register to vote in Minnesota is Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. Voters also have the option to register at their polling place on Election Day, March 3.
