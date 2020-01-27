Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans can now file their federal and state income tax returns as of Monday.
Taxpayers have until Wednesday, April 15 to file and pay their taxes. If you owe more money than you can afford to pay, you’re still advised to pay as much as you can by the due date, and then set up a payment agreement for your remaining balance. That can be done at this website.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is offering several other tips for Minnesotans as the tax season begins.
BEFORE YOU FILE:
- Check if you qualify for free tax preparation. Minnesotans with adjusted gross incomes of $69,000 or less may be eligible. Click here to find out if you are.
- File electronically and consider opting for direct deposit. Experts say this is the most convenient and secure way to file your taxes and receive a refund. More information on the process can be found by clicking here.
AFTER YOU FILE:
- Click here to track where your refund is in the processing stages.
- If you change addresses after filing your taxes, inform the revenue service by calling 651-296-3781.
