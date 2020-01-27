Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Not too long ago, the Parlour burger was the burger by which all others in the Twin Cities were judged.
The truck will also be available for catering. Also available for certain events is a pop-up Old Fahsioned bar outside the truck.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Not too long ago, the Parlour burger was the burger by which all others in the Twin Cities were judged.
Initially, the burger – two five-ounce patties of brisket, ribeye and chuck covered with a slice of white American cheese — was only available at the Parlour Bar in Minneapolis’ North Loop.
Its popularity pushed it onto the menu at Borough, Parlour’s upstairs neighbor. Then the burger crossed the Mississippi when Parlour opened a second location in St. Paul.
Next month, the burger will be available via food truck.
According to Parlour’s website, the food truck’s menu will be based around the Parlour Burger. So expect it to serve fries, among other items.
The truck will also be available for catering. Also available for certain events is a pop-up Old Fahsioned bar outside the truck.
You must log in to post a comment.