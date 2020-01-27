Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old woman has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash Friday in Pierce County.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded just after 9:30 p.m. to a trail near 430th Avenue and 490th Street in Ellsworth, Wisconsin.
Officials say the driver, identified as Samantha Rolow of Ellsworth, was traveling on a marked trail when she lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.
The woman was transported from the scene to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
No additional information is available at this time.
