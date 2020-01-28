Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $1 million Powerball jackpot will be split between 28 Coon Rapids co-workers.
The Minnesota Lottery announced Tuesday that Saturday’s winning ticket was sold at a Coon Rapids Speedway gas station to Dustin Uran of Minneapolis, who bought the ticket for his “Team APG” work lottery pool.
Uran bought four tickets, one of which matched the first five numbers.
“I had $1 million sitting on my desk since Saturday!” Uran said.
After taxes, each co-worker will be taking home about $23,000.
The Speedway location got a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
