MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to try the best wine bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Bar La Grassa
First on the list is Bar La Grassa. Located at 800 Washington Ave. North in North Loop, the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers desserts and more, is the most popular wine bar in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,246 reviews on Yelp.
2. 112 Eatery
Next up is Downtown West’s 112 Eatery, situated at 112 N. Third St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,163 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar, venues and event space and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Broders’ Pasta Bar
Fulton’s Broders’ Pasta Bar, located at 5000 Penn Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 516 reviews.
4. Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar, a wine bar that offers coffee and tea and more in Downtown West, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 801 S. Marquette Ave. to see for yourself.
