MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that a Minneapolis man has plead guilty to criminal vehicular homicide on Tuesday.

Authorities say Andre Ogburn, also known as Deshawn Jones, was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 94 at the 7th Street exit in Sept. 2018. The Chevrolet SUV that he was driving sustained heavy rollover damage on the right side of the exit, after swerving to miss a Metro Mobility bus, leaving the road, striking a tree, and rolling.

A man was thrown from the vehicle during the impact, and he died at the scene. Afterwards Ogburn kidnapped a woman to flee the scene.

According to a complaint, a woman who had been driving east bound on I-94 came upon a body lying in the road. She got out of her car and approached the person, but quickly realized the person had been killed.

When she returned to her car, a man, later identified as Ogburn, got into the front seat of the car and held a gun to the woman, directing her to bring him to Mickey’s Liquor and said, “Dan is dead and I don’t want to go down for this.”

The woman recalled that Ogburn had been bleeding from his mouth and head, and used a shirt in the woman’s car to clean himself off.

When the woman got to Mickey’s, Ogburn took off on foot.

Ogburn had allegedly borrowed the SUV from a friend, who he told he left the scene of the accident because he has prior DWI convictions and wasn’t supposed to be driving.

Ogburn also has three prior felony convictions and is on federal probation.

He will be sentenced on March 30. A 7-year, 8-month sentence to the Department of Corrections is expected, according to a media release.