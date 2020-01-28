



Helping families affected by gun violence, that’s the mission of the Birdell Beeks Foundation.

The grandmother was killed by a stray bullet. And now, four years later, her daughter is making sure her mother’s memory lives on.

“I’m doing it because Berdell Beeks mattered,” Salesha Beeks said. “I’m doing it because my mom was a pillar in her community that would help people and I want to continue her legacy.”

Salesha Beeks has been the voice for her mother Birdell ever since she was gunned down while sitting in her van back in May of 2016.

“Be the voice is just that, take charge, be the voice for your loved one who no longer has a voice anymore,” Beeks explained.

Now Beeks is taking charge by being a resource for families dealing with the loss of a loved one because of gun violence. She designed t-shirts in hopes people will get behind her vision of creating a support group.

“There aren’t many support groups for families and I know all too well, my family knows all too well, it’s hard, its hard immediately afterwards,” Beeks said.

Beeks says not only do these families need help in processing all they are going through, they need help in the push to find justice.

“We did flyering in the neighborhood, putting out post that say if you have any information to come forward,” Beeks explained.

Beeks believes this type of support is needed right now in communities under siege by gun violence.

“The violence isn’t slowing down and I don’t want to see another family suffer the way our family suffered,” Beeks said.

She believes the push to end the violence begins at home.

“Speak up, don’t turn a blind eye to it because that could be somebody else’s life lost because you turned a blind eye to what is happening in your household,” Beeks added.

Beeks hopes to have group sessions with family members beginning in March. If you want to buy a t-shirt to help financially support the group, you can email them at thebirdellbeeksfoundation@gmail.com