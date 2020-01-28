Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The car that struck a Edina high school student in a hit and run at her bus stop has been located in Mankato, after police received more than 25 tips from the public.
This Chevrolet Malibu struck Kyla Avant, as she tried to get on the bus Thursday morning. The bus stop arm was extended and its lights were activated at the time.
Avant, 17, was taken to the hospital, but she doesn’t appear to have any major injuries, in what her grandmother has called a miracle.
The City of Edina announced online on Tuesday that the sedan is in the possession of the Edina Police Department.
No arrests have been made as of early Tuesday afternoon, but Edina investigators and several other agencies are working the case.
