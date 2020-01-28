Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — National Plan For Vacation Day is a day to encourage workers to start planning their time off.
According to the U.S. Travel Association, people forfeited 768 million vacation days in 2018.
Despite more than half of workers foregoing their vacation days, 83% of workers at least want to use their time off.
Flight prices tend to drop up until 3 months in advance, but if you’re trying to book a vacation around a holiday it’ll probably be pricey no matter what.
So remember, waiting until the last minute makes it harder to a budget for a trip.
