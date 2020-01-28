



— A Minnesota family is reeling after a strange series of events changed their lives forever.

It all started with a crash that was captured on traffic cameras. It happened Jan. 15 on Highway 169 in Shakopee near Mystic Lake Drive. Ryan Hobot’s car veered off, then another car hit his.

It wasn’t until the next day that officers realized someone died in that crash. That is when the body of 22-year-old Hobot was found near the crash scene.

Ron Hobot sat down with WCCO to talk about his beloved son.

“He had an absolute heart of gold, and I’m proud of every minute of every hour of the day my son was alive,” Hobot said.

A mysterious chain of events on a cold January night led to the brutal reality.

“I mean, it’s hard. Every time you turn the corner or go up the stairs or go to another room, you just see all the memories of growing up,” he said.

And there is so much to remember. Ryan was a standout student in environmental studies. He also studied auto body repair and was studying to be an electrician. He ran track, played tennis, swam and did drama — but there was one love that defined his life.

“Ryan came from a long line of military backing. His great grandfather served in the Spanish-American War. My grandfather was a World War II fighter pilot on the Marine Corps,” Hobot said.

Ryan was an active member of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Twin Cities program. He planned to fulfill his dream in May and join the National Guard.

“I am very proud,” Hobot said.

He is proud, and now he is stunned after a passerby found his body around 16 hours after his car crashed. Hobot says he is reeling with emotion.

“Your body is just numb at this point. You go through the motions,” he said.

And the way the family is moving forward is by making sure Ryan’s service to his country continues.

“We decided that we will help fund travel, help fund the cost of some of the trainings and hopefully spread Ryan’s love with other children who have interest in the Navy,” Hobot said.

So why did it take so long to find Ryan after the crash? The Minnesota State Patrol says they searched after the crash, but were unable to find anyone. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now trying to find out the details. The investigation may take two months.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses, and click here to visit the GoFundMe page for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps.