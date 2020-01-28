Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Joe Czeck apologized in court for the accident that took the lives of Karen Christiansen and her daughter Jena in July 2018.
In a plea deal, Czeck admitted to leaving the scene of the accident. It was not until two days later that he turned himself in.
Under the plea deal, which was agreed to by the victim’s family, he’ll serve 6 months in jail, then have two months off, and then have 4 months back in jail with work release.
The unusual sentence is in part an accommodation that the victim’s family agreed to, because Czeck is the sole provider for a seriously disabled child. Czeck also will lose his driver’s license for ten years and serve ten years of probation.
