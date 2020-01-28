MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new partnership aims to help low-income families in the Twin Cities find more housing options in thriving metro neighborhoods.
In a joint press release Tuesday, The Metropolitan Council announced that its Housing and Redevelopment Authority is teaming up with the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority to make it easier for families with housing vouchers to move around the metro in search of economic opportunity.
The partnership is the first-of-its-kind in the nation, utilizing a law passed in 2015 that allows nearby housing authorities to form regional “Moving to Work” agencies.
Together, the two housing authorities serve more than 44,000 people in the Twin Cities through federal, subsidized housing programs.
Per the press release, the partnership’s first priority will be to create a shared pool of Section 8 housing vouchers and streamline the process by which families can move.
In the future, other metro housing agencies could be able to join the regional Moving to Work partnership.
