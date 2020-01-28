MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis used the occasion of Data Privacy Day to reaffirm its “commitment to supporting the principle that organizations, businesses and government all share the responsibility for protecting personal information by respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust.”
The city announced that the city council’s enterprise committee would be considering adopting data privacy principles for the city of Minneapolis on Feb. 6, before voting on them on Feb. 14.
These are listed as the principles under consideration:
- We value and prioritize your data privacy.
- We do not collect data unless there is a reason to do so.
- We do not keep data longer than we need to.
- We strive to be transparent about when, why and how we collect and use data on individuals.
- We protect your data.
- We want your data to be accurate.
- We leverage our partnerships to support data privacy.
- We educate the public about their rights.
“Our residents and visitors deserve to know that we are responsible with their information and respect their privacy,” council member Steve Fletcher said. “We’re becoming a smarter and more responsive city, and we’re using data to do it.”
Data Privacy Day has its origins in Europe, back in 1981, and has been marked in the United States and Canada since Jan. 28, 2008.
