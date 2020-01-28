WASECA, Minn. (AP/WCCO) – The southern Minnesota police officer gravely wounded in a shooting has undergone reconstructive surgery for broken bones in his face and skull.
A family post on Arik Matson’s CaringBridge web page says the surgery Monday at North Memorial Health Hospital left him dealing with some pain and swelling, but otherwise went well.
“The surgery to repair the fractures in his skull and face went well. He’s resting in his room now for the night. He’ll be dealing with some pain and swelling in the next few days he heals so his docs want to limit visitors to allow him to recover. Thank you for all of the prayers! Keep them coming!!,” the CaringBridge update read.
The post says Matson was positioned upright during physical therapy and twice threw a ball to his brother.
The 32-year-old Waseca officer was shot in the head Jan. 6 when responding with other officers to a call about a suspicious person roaming through some backyards.
The suspect also fired at two other officers and was shot by police.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.